BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford unveiled a new outdoor ADA accessible musical playground at the historic 1915 Old Bedford School.
The new play area installation is part of Sparkling Ice’s Cheers to You Beautification Project, where the brand chose three towns in America to revitalize a project within a community.
The outdoor play area features a variety of life-size musical instruments including bells, chimes, xylophones and more for children and families to enjoy.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, about 20 families with young kids were able to play on the playground.
“I think this park is in the perfect spot because Old Bedford School has always been about children and families, so having something like this just further galvanizes families and our kids to get together,” said Bedford Mayor Michael Boyter.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Everman Police Officer Alex Arango In Critical Condition Battling Coronavirus
- Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Likely Due To ‘Mistaken Beliefs’ On Reopening, ‘COVID Fatigue’
- Texas County To Fine Poll Workers Who Turn Away Voters For Not Wearing Face Masks