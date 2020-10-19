NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford unveiled a new outdoor ADA accessible musical playground at the historic 1915 Old Bedford School.

The new play area installation is part of Sparkling Ice’s Cheers to You Beautification Project, where the brand chose three towns in America to revitalize a project within a community.

ADA accessible musical playground in Bedford (credit: Santa George Campbell)

The outdoor play area features a variety of life-size musical instruments including bells, chimes, xylophones and more for children and families to enjoy.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, about 20 families with young kids were able to play on the playground.

“I think this park is in the perfect spot because Old Bedford School has always been about children and families, so having something like this just further galvanizes families and our kids to get together,” said Bedford Mayor Michael Boyter.

