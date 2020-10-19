EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A nearly 27-year veteran of the Everman Police Department is in critical condition battling COVID-19, the department said Monday afternoon.

Officer Alex Arango was placed on a ventilator earlier in the day, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“Officer Arango has sacrificed so much for others, now it’s time to give back to him. The family is asking for your prayers, for strength and healing,” the Facebook post said.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Monday night at 7:00in the parking lot of Harris Southwest Hospital in Fort Worth.

Masks are required and those gathering will be socially distancing.

Everman’s City Manager and Chief of Public Safety, C.W. Spencer said of Officer Arango, “He truly in a cornerstone for our department.”

Spencer said other officers are doing OK as far as COVID-19 is concerned.

Everman is about 11 miles south of Fort Worth.