DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Both man and beast are on a mission to keep their Halloween costume game up during the pandemic… and according to 13,000 followers on Instagram one dog in North Texas is coming to slay.

Toad, known by his handle Goodboy.Toad, is delighting fans with #toads31daysofhalloween, a hashtag people can follow to see him wearing a different Halloween costume every day of October.

In less than two weeks, his owners have already dressed him as Napoleon Dynamite, a mermaid and Jake from State Farm.

Owners Amy and Clint Herrington adopted Toad from a breeder in February, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They’ve since been stuck inside their Dallas home as they try to avoid contracting the virus.

According to Amy Herrington, their boredom inspired them to start dressing up Toad in costumes and posting his images on Instagram.

“Making these silly videos of him gave us something to do while we were working from home,” said Amy Herrington. “I started posting on my own account and then realized that my friends were getting sick of it.”

The couple decided to make a separate account for Toad. At first, the costumes were made out of cardboard and other material scraps they could find. But once stores reopened, they began using children’s clothing to make most of Toad’s costumes. (For the record, he’s a size 14.)

The couple was surprised to see how much attention their pup received online, and that inspired them to keep the momentum going. They might even keep making content after Halloween.

“We definitely want to get back into making more videos,” Amy said. “But there’s nothing planned yet.”

You can catch up on all of Toad’s costumes here.

