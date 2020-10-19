Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a 1-year-old baby has been located after someone stole the vehicle the child was in while the father got out to pump gas.
Police said it happened at the Fox Fuels on Lombardy Lane and Webb Chapel Road Monday morning.
Police said according to their preliminary investigation, the suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove off with the child inside.
Police have released no other details on the child’s condition, where the child was found or any information on the suspect.