NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:baby found, Car Stolen, Car Theft, child in car, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Fox Fuels, Gas Station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a 1-year-old baby has been located after someone stole the vehicle the child was in while the father got out to pump gas.

Police said it happened at the Fox Fuels on Lombardy Lane and Webb Chapel Road Monday morning.

Police said according to their preliminary investigation, the suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove off with the child inside.

Police have released no other details on the child’s condition, where the child was found or any information on the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply