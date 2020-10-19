NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FLORIDA (CBSNEWS.COM) – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired 60 more Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center with another set awaiting launch Wednesday from the nearby Cape Canaveral.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on October 18, carrying 60 Starlink internet satellites to orbit. (credit: William Harwood/CBS News)

With Sunday’s flight, SpaceX has now launched 835 Starlinks in a rapidly-expanding global network that eventually will feature thousands of commercial broadband beacons delivering high-speed internet to any point on Earth.

