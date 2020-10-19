(CBS Local)– Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will return to Showtime to host another live election night special. “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” will air Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. EST. The host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will be reacting to in real-time to election results as the state-by-state returns come in.

Colbert will be joined by guests such as Charlamagne Tha God, hosts of “The Circus” on Showtime Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

“It’s going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to WANT to change,” said Colbert in a press release on Monday.

Airing live from Colbert’s virtual underground political bunker, the election night special will be broadcast without a studio audience, due to COVID protocols. This special will mark the second time “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and Showtime have partnered to bring this unique election coverage. The first special aired on November 8, 2016. The special is produced by the same team responsible for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.