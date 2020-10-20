DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 472 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Dallas County to 90,790.

The county also recorded four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,089.

There are 38 additional probable case reported Tuesday for a total of 4,669 probable cases including 13 probable deaths.

Of the 472 new confirmed cases, 268 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and nine are from previous months.

“We are seeing a continual increase in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing each day and by the number of people that are showing up at our hospitals as the numbers in the chart from CDC week 41 indicate,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “We know what to do to curb the spread of coronavirus: masking and avoiding crowds, six-foot distance and handwashing. We just need to do it. As we’ve seen before and are about to see again, absent a drastic change in behavior, the numbers go up very rapidly but go down slowly. We do not want to be at a place with a high COVID-19 infection rate when the temperatures turn cold and more people are forced inside so please do your part to flatten the curve.”

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 41 was 482, an increase from the previous daily average of 385 for CDC week 40.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 41 (week ending 10/10/20).

A provisional total of 406 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 41, which is over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/12/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional four deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A Dallas man in his 30s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A Richardson man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

