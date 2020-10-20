HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) – A Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter — Elmer Manzano, 51 — was arrested, authorities said.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department was killed. Preston had plans of retiring from the force soon. Another officer, Sgt. Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said a good Samaritan, who is a former gang member helped both injured officers.

“He saw a man who needed help,” said Acevedo. “He’s a hero.”

The shooting unfolded around 7:55 a.m. at the Richmond Manor apartments in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.

The circumstances that led to the shooting in the southwest part of the city were unclear and more information was not immediately available.

Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.

Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) October 20, 2020

Manzano was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Acevedo said he has an extensive rap sheet, including a charge for animal cruelty.

MORE FROM CBSDFW