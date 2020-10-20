NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Aaron Dean, Atatiana Jefferson, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, former officer, fort worth city council, Fort Worth Police, Honor, Murder, streets

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council decided Tuesday night to honor a woman killed by a Fort Worth Police officer last year.

They voted unanimously to designate part of East Allen Avenue and East Maddox Avenue in memory of Atatiana Jefferson.

Atatiana Jefferson

It’s a section of city street from I-35W to Highway 287 near her former home.

Jefferson was shot and killed in October 2019 when then-officer Aaron Dean responded to a call about a door open at her house and shot her through a window.

RELATED STORY

Family Participates In Acts Of Kindness On 1-Year Anniversary Of Atatiana Jefferson’s Death

Comments

Leave a Reply