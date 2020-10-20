Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council decided Tuesday night to honor a woman killed by a Fort Worth Police officer last year.
They voted unanimously to designate part of East Allen Avenue and East Maddox Avenue in memory of Atatiana Jefferson.
It’s a section of city street from I-35W to Highway 287 near her former home.
Jefferson was shot and killed in October 2019 when then-officer Aaron Dean responded to a call about a door open at her house and shot her through a window.
