Tornado Outbreak - One Year Later - 6PM On CBS 11 & CBSN DFW
Video
Police: 1 Houston Officer Dead, Another Injured Before Shooting Suspect's Arrest
A Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter -- Elmer Manzano, 51 -- was arrested, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.
56 minutes ago
Cowboys Defense Allowing Points At Historic Rate, Frustrations Reportedly Mounting With Coaching Staff
The Cowboys had a rough outing on Monday Night Football, falling 38-10 to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The game marked the fifth straight game in which the Cowboys have allowed more than 30 points. On the season, they have given up a total of 218 points, which puts them on pace for some history. Katie Johnston reports.
1 hour ago
Beth Van Duyne Discusses 2020 Election
Republican Congressional Candidate For The 24th District Beth Van Duyne Discusses Issues And The 2020 Election With Jack Fink
2 hours ago
TABC Suspends Alcohol Permits At 3 DFW Area Bars For Violating COVID-19 Safety Protocols
A weeklong effort by the TABC to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols resulted in emergency orders to suspend liquor licenses for 30 days.
Tornado Outbreak - One Year Later - 6PM On CBS 11 & CBSN DFW
We're dedicating our entire 6PM Newscast to take a look back at just how far North Texas has come since the tornado outbreak of October 20, 2019.
Latest Forecast
Tuesday Mid-Day Weather Update
Sun and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
4 hours ago
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall As Category 2 Storm In Louisiana
Hurricane Delta made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday.
Hurricane Delta Takes Same Path As Other Storms, Heads For The Already Battered Louisiana Coast
It's the same song, different verse for the beaten and battered southwestern Louisiana coast. Hurricane Delta is a Category 3 storm as it roars toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Cowboys
Cowboys Fans Are Worst Complainers In NFL, According To Survey
A survey of 5,000 NFL fans from across the country found that Cowboys fans complain the most.
Rangers
Living Room Sports: Texas Rangers PA Announcer Chuck Morgan
Texas Rangers announcer Chuck Morgan joins Living Room Sports to talk about his career, the abbreviated 2020 season and how fans will hear his voice during the NLDS, NLCS and World Series at Globe Life Field.
Mavericks
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Surgery To Address Knee Injury
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to repair an injury in his right knee, the team announced Friday.
Stars
NHL Hopeful Cross Hanas Hopes To Hear His Name Called During This Week's Draft
NHL hopeful Cross Hanas is reminded daily, North Texas is becoming a hotbed for hockey.
Ex-Gang Member, Hailed ‘Hero’ For Pulling Injured Houston Officers Out Of Line Of Fire: ‘Didn’t See Cops, Didn’t See Color’
Police have yet to identify an ex-gang member who Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called a “hero” for helping one of two officers shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
2 hours ago
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
American Airlines To Begin Preflight Coronavirus Testing To 2 Caribbean Destinations
American Airlines is working with foreign governments to offer preflight COVID-19 testing for customers traveling to international destinations, starting with Jamaica and the Bahamas.
Tornado Outbreak – One Year Later – 6PM On CBS 11 & CBSN DFW
October 20, 2020 at 3:14 pm
We’re dedicating our entire 6PM Newscast to take a look back at just how far North Texas has come since the tornado outbreak of October 20, 2019.
Watch Here At 6PM
Tornado News Archive – Click Here
