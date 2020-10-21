(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Army declared Tuesday that Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, whose disappearance and death grabbed national attention, died “in the line of duty,” which allows her family to receive compensation.

Guillen was first reported missing on April 22 after she was last seen on the Texas base. Her remains were found on July 1. According to a federal complaint, she was bludgeoned to death by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson, who took his own life after being confronted by authorities.

With the designation of the “line of duty” death, her family can receive compensation like life insurance and final pay.

The family had been frustrated by the Army’s response to her disappearance as many questions were left unanswered throughout the investigation. The family claimed she had been sexually harassed and that she had planned to report it before her death.

In September, a bi-partisan bill named after Guillen was introduced in Congress to make sexual harassment a crime in the military.