PARKER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Though the pandemic has changed many holiday traditions, one Collin County man has found a way to make his family’s Halloween decorations spread some Christmas joy.

Kenneth Browne’s house, located at 2701 Dublin Park Drive, is known for its display of over 70,000 colored light pixels and about 40 lighted props during the Halloween and Christmas seasons each year.

“I am 12 in my mind. I have this huge piece of property. I am always out here building things and tinkering. Some nights I will be sitting out here and all of a sudden there will be 50 cars lined up!” Browne said.

This year, he is using both light shows for good by partnering with Collin County Toys for Tots as an official drop-off location.

Maria LeGall is a coordinator for the organization and says they are especially in need of donations this year.

“The request is very high this year, due to the pandemic. We just want to make sure we bless the children of Collin County,” she said. “We are bringing smiles and joy to the kids! I am bringing it through the toys, and he is bringing it through the light show.”

Browne says it is a blessing to house the donations bins on his lawn and remind others of the joy of giving around the holidays.

“That’s why this year we’re trying to make an even larger, and get the word out to and get more gifts for the children who are in need,” Browne said.

The Browne family’s Halloween light show runs nightly through Nov. 1, and starting Nov. 26, they will host their Christmas light show. They will be taking donations to Toys for Tots during both.

