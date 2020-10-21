Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning at 4161 Lawnview Avenue in Dallas.
Police responded to a health and welfare check call and found the victim Paul Vincent Parker, a 51-year old white man, lying on the ground with injuries to his head.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office determined that he died from homicidal violence.
The Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding the investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or email: tonya.mcdanial@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #187684-2020.
