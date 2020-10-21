Comments
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville police are investigating after a geologist dug up a human skull and a couple of other human bones in a field on the south side of the Lewisville Lake Dam.
The field is part of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLEA).
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office responded alongside police.
A group of anthropologists are also doing a thorough search through the area.
A spokesperson for the Lewisville Police Department said they aren’t aware of any missing persons cases in the area, but officers have contacted police in The Colony and Carrollton as well.
Lewisville Lake is a reservoir on the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.
