MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Mayor George Fuller said on Facebook that his wife, Maylee, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “light to moderate symptoms.”
Fuller said she tested positive on a rapid test taken Wednesday morning. PCR test results are expected Thursday.
The mayor said he tested negative.
On Tuesday, Fuller left a city council meeting abruptly after he received a text message saying he might have been exposed to COVID-19.
Fuller said his adult daughter had COVID-19 early on in the pandemic and that he has also lost a friend due to the virus.
