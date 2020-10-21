WATCHICYMI | Tornado Outbreak - 1 Year Later | CBS 11 Special Coverage
McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Mayor George Fuller said on Facebook that his wife, Maylee, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “light to moderate symptoms.”

Fuller said she tested positive on a rapid test taken Wednesday morning. PCR test results are expected Thursday.

The mayor said he tested negative.

On Tuesday, Fuller left a city council meeting abruptly after he received a text message saying he might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Fuller said his adult daughter had COVID-19 early on in the pandemic and that he has also lost a friend due to the virus.

