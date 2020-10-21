FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Frisco child who was reported missing and found in a pond has died after being hospitalized, police said.

Police said they responded to the 2200 block of Chenault Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a missing 3-year-old child. Police said the child was found about 20 minutes later in a pond near the intersection of East Talon Drive and Spirit Falls Drive.

The child was taken out of the water and transported to an area hospital and then later to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, police said.

The child remained hospitalized overnight but was pronounced dead at around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The child’s identity was not released.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and that there will be no criminal charges filed.