DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of Dallas ISD students are getting free, new school uniforms.

They’re required for elementary and middle schoolers and parents say purchasing them adds up, especially for growing students.

“It can get very expensive,” parent Denisecia Talabi said. “My son, just him growing within one school year can be two or three sizes. As a parent during the pandemic right now, we really need as much help as we can possibly get.”

For the past four years, JCPenney has partnered with Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities to provide that help, donating thousands of new uniforms to students.

They donated 3,000 uniforms on Wednesday, which cost around $160,000.

With all of the new challenges parents are facing in 2020, they wanted to make sure students in need are taken care of.

A large shipment of uniforms arrived at four different Dallas ISD schools, including Daniel Webster Elementary.

Sometimes we may see kids that are really, really struggling with their uniform needs and they may have on uniforms that are not really clean and those students alway make the top of the list,” counselor Sean Hamilton said.

“Just getting something to wear to school that’s clean, that’s new — it boosts up their self esteem,” parent Maria Zamarripa said.

“It goes a long way and it really helps when someone does something for you – especially in your time of need,” Talabi said.

