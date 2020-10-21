FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The conservative think tank American Legislative Exchange Council has named Texas Governor Greg Abbott “America’s Best Governor” due to his “commitment to fiscal conservatism and free market policies.”

They made the announcement in the council’s 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report On Economic Freedom – Ranking America’s 50 Governors.

Here is what the report said about Governor Abbott:

“Gov. Abbott’s administration has seen Texas emerge as one of the strongest state economies with the second-highest net in-migration of new residents of any state. Despite an influx of new businesses and taxpayers into Texas, Gov. Abbott has insisted on keeping spending low. In fact, Texas has seen the lowest growth in spending out of any state. Keeping government trim also enabled Texas to be more prepared for the fiscal shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic than 40 other states. Despite an estimated revenue shortfall nearing 15%, Texas’ state savings accounts were able to cover the entire budget shortfall without raising taxes. Gov. Abbott’s insistence on saving state resources for a rainy day enabled Texas to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 crisis without endangering state finances and protect taxpayers at the same time.”

The group said the goals of the report are to provide governors with a measure of their performance and inform the citizenry of how well their own specific governors are doing relative to all governors, past and present.

