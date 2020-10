Top U.S. Intelligence Officials Say Iran, Russia Accessed Some Voter Registration Data Top intelligence officials held a last-minute briefing with reporters on election security Wednesday night, announcing that Iran and Russia have taken actions in an attempt to compromise the election, specifically obtaining some voter registration data.

North Texas Man Accused Of Killing Mother Of His 1-Year-Old Daughter Released From Jail On $1M BondAndrew Beard, who is accused of shooting, then stabbing to death the mother of his child, is free on bond Wednesday and the victim's family believes he is a threat to the public.