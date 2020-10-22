Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas woman has voted in nearly two dozen presidential elections.
Earline Hart Andrews of North Richland Hills is 109 years old.
She voted early in the November general election on Thursday, Oct. 22.
While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Andrews said she’s voted in “every election possible” and wanted to do it in person.
“I vote every (election) year. I have to be carried to the polls, I get to vote,” she said. “We think one little vote might not make a difference, but it makes a lot of difference.”
Andrews is set to turn 110 years old on Oct. 26.
