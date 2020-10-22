DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD announced Thursday, Oct. 22 that it will continue to offer in-person and virtual learning for the time being.
The school district said in the most recent update from Dallas County Health and Human Services, no recommendation was made for schools beyond ensuring that they continue to follow safety protocols.
“While Dallas ISD is taking extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of students, at this time a 100% return to virtual learning is not an option per Texas Educational Agency guidelines,” the school district said in a news release.
To request a waiver to extend virtual learning beyond the first four weeks of instruction, Dallas ISD would have needed to apply by Oct. 5, when the county was at the “orange” level of infections.
Last week the county raised the risk level to its highest level, “red.”
The agency now has restrictive requirements for districts to receive waivers, which are generally short in duration and includes a phased-in plan for in-person learning, Dallas ISD explained.
“For this reason, Dallas ISD is staying the course, offering the options of virtual and on-campus instruction. We remain committed to following the recommended safety protocols, including social distancing, wearing masks, hand washing, and sanitizing classrooms and facilities,” the school district said.
