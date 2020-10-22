Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is continuing to help the community that has supported him through his Hall of Fame worthy career.
Nowitzki on Thursday teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank for a drive-thru food pantry in Dallas to help families in need.
About 350 families were given boxes of food through the morning, as well as a voucher for a Thanksgiving turkey.
He also helped show children how to grow their own food at a garden at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.
“I think it’s a great thing for the kids to learn about fruit, about vegetables, how to plant them, how to harvest them. And they’re gonna learn some of the business ideas as well,” Nowitzki said.
