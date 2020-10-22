1 Year After Tornado, Dallas Neighborhood's Recovery Stretches OnThere were 13 houses on Martha Lane back then. Some had broken windows and roof damage. Others were destroyed.

Year After Tornado Destroys Dallas Shopping Center, Neighbors See Empty Lot As 'Perfect Opportunity'Instead of the pawn shops and box stores, neighbors say they want to see a retail development with local businesses and places to gather.

Tornado Outbreak - 1 Year Later - CBS 11 Special CoverageWe dedicated our entire 6PM Newscast to take a look back at just how far North Texas has come since the tornado outbreak of October 20, 2019.