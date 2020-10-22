Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say they are responding to a report of a student who was stabbed by another student at Handley Middle School Thursday morning.
According to police, the victim is currently in the nurse’s office, while the other student is with office personnel.
Handley Middle School is located on Patino Road in the eastern part of the city.
Further details have not yet been released as police investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
