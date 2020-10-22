NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Handley Middle School, Stabbing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say they are responding to a report of a student who was stabbed by another student at Handley Middle School Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim is currently in the nurse’s office, while the other student is with office personnel.

Handley Middle School is located on Patino Road in the eastern part of the city.

Further details have not yet been released as police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply