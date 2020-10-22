FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Zoo’s Drive-Thru Boo at the Zoo started Thursday, and for the first time ever, guests get to enjoy all the fun of Halloween at the zoo from the comfort of their cars. It’s their spin on making the event as contactless as possible.

“We really wanted to be able to offer something for our guests here at the park, but we wanted to make sure we could do it safely,” said Avery Elander, the assistant director of communications for the Fort Worth Zoo.

They’ve implemented social distancing protocols and added safety measures to keep COVID-19 out of the event.

“This year we have just had to cut back on some of that, and take some additional safety measures of some more contactless exchanges, and then giving guests that added safety measure of just staying in their car,” Elander said.

Families will enter through a back gated entrance, where they have the chance to see the inner workings of zoo operations.

While winding through the route, families will still trick or treat, but at a scaled back amount of candy stations.

And, of course, animals will be around for an after hours experience like they’ve never had before.

“This is a new event for everybody, including our animals. Being that it is after hours, they are not used to being out on their exhibit,” Elander said.

But staff says regardless of the changes, it was important to them to keep the event alive.

“We are excited to have the ability to offer guests something. And we are excited to have a completely new way to discover the zoo, and look at animals and engage with some fun festive characters,” Elander said.

Tickets for the event are completely sold out, but staff says keep an eye out for future family friendly events.