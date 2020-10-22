DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of Deep Ellum’s newest attractions is Whiskey Hatchet, an axe-throwing lodge with a full bar, and the managers say they are now hiring.

“It’s a cool concept that people can come too whether it’s just to throw axes or have a really great craft cocktail, or watch the game. Any of those things together or by themselves,” said General Manager Vince Radicello.

He says they need to fill all the hospitality jobs you would expect at a bar, and in addition they need to hire “axe-perts,” the people who curate your axe throwing experience and keep you safe.

Radicello said their openings would be perfect for any out-of-work industry professionals who are looking to get back into working in a bar setting.

“It’s exciting to see people being able to get back to work, guests being able to go out and have a good time again, and reclaiming a little bit of normalcy it’s exciting,” he said.

The jobs are both full-time and part-time and they come along with hourly pay plus tips.

If you are interested in applying, you can do so in person at 2800 Canton Street in Dallas.