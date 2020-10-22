EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Additional medical resources are being expedited to the El Paso region as the area sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

El Paso on Thursday announced a record 1,161 new cases, along with four additional deaths. The city has reported a total of 36,025 cases and 567 deaths.

An all-time high of 1,161 new COVID-19 cases and 104 delayed testing results by the State are being reported this morning for a total of 9,406 active cases and 36,025 cumulative cases. Four additional deaths are also being reported this morning for a total of 567. pic.twitter.com/ABWjP0NJRM — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) October 22, 2020

Abbott said the Texas Department of State Health Services is sending over 460 medical personnel to the region this week, as well as 48 patient monitors, 25 medical beds and 30 oxygen concentrators to area hospitals.

The governor said the resources are in addition to the personnel and equipment sent last week by the state. According to Abbott, the additional resources have more than doubled the number of personnel on ground in El Paso.

“The medical personnel and supplies we are deploying to El Paso build upon the resources the state previously sent to the community and will provide much needed support to area hospitals and first responders,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas will continue to work with local officials to protect public health and help the El Paso community mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the city, health officials believe the surge in cases is due to numerous factors such as people testing positive but not isolating or cooperating with contact tracers and residents not wearing face masks.