EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A nearly 27-year veteran of the Everman Police Department, Officer Alex Arango has died from COVID-19, which he contracted while on-duty.

“Officer Arango served the community of Everman and Tarrant County for nearly 27 years with pride and honor,” the department tweeted.

Everman’s City Manager and Chief of Public Safety, C.W. Spencer said of Officer Arango, “He truly in a cornerstone for our department.”

Everman is about 11 miles south of Fort Worth.

