FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Twelve residents of the Firestone Apartments were displaced Friday, Oct. 23, after a fire in one of the four-story buildings.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at 200 Henderson Street.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said responding units were on scene within two minutes and saw smoke coming from the complex.

They immediately declared a working fire and requested an additional alarm.

Firefighters made their way to the fourth floor where they worked to put out the fire and searched the building to make sure no one was still inside.

Everyone had gotten out safely.

The fire was declared under control at 11:08 a.m.

Approximately 70 firefighters with 26 units were on scene to battle this multi-alarm apartment fire.

The fire resulted in heavy damage to the roof and top floor of Building 9 in the Firestone Apartments.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the 12 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

