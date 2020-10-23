PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a park in Plano in early October.
Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel, Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi and Michael Anthony Davis were charged in the death of Jacob Lyle Rusk.
Police said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 3, near Jack Carter Park. Officers learned the victim was already in the hospital with a gunshot wound before they arrived.
Rusk died at the hospital, leading to a homicide investigation.
Patel and Al Dulaimi were arrested the following Sunday, Oct. 4, while Davis was arrested on Oct. 6.
Police said they are not looking for additional suspects and believe the shooting was a targeted incident as the suspects and victim knew each other.
MORE FROM CBSDFW