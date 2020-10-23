DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nancy Lieberman Charities donated 5,000 more masks to the City of Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Friday.

The mask donation is the third — and the largest — made by the nonprofit led by basketball legend Nancy Lieberman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks will be distributed by Pastor Maxie Johnson, a Dallas ISD trustee, and Rev. Donald Parish, Jr., founder and president of A Steady Hand and assistant pastor at True Lee Missionary Baptist Church in South Dallas.

Parish will distribute half of the donated masks to teachers, staff, and students at Dallas ISD schools in South Dallas.

Pastor Johnson plans to hand out the other 2,500 masks to the South Oak Cliff community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic still poses a significant risk to the health, welfare, and economic well-being of our communities,” Mayor Johnson said. “Masking up is critical to slowing the spread of this insidious virus and to helping keep our schools and businesses open. I am grateful that we have partners such as Nancy Lieberman who are working help protect our children and their families, as well as Dallas ISD teachers and staff.”

“These masks are much appreciated and will help students and educators who are most in need during this incredibly difficult school year,” Pastor Johnson said.

“I want to thank Mayor Johnson and Nancy Lieberman for helping us set up kids, teachers, and staff in our communities for success all year long,” Parish said.

Nancy Lieberman Charities, which promotes a healthy lifestyle and educational opportunities for boys and girls, previously donated 3,000 masks to the City of Dallas that were used by first responders and staff at the community-based COVID-19 testing sites.

“Our children, teachers, and staff need and deserve to have safe learning environments,” said Lieberman, a legendary pro basketball player, coach, broadcaster, and philanthropist. “We’re proud to partner with Mayor Johnson and the Dallas community to get these masks into our schools, and we look forward to continuing to help in any way we can to make Dallas healthier and more vibrant.”

