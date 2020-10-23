KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members along with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized nearly half-a-million dollars worth of methamphetamine at a home in Kemp on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Agents with the DEA Task Force, of which KCSO is a member, have been investigating the trafficking of illegal narcotics, ultimately leading to a residence in the 400 block of Arcadia Ln in Kemp.

On Wednesday morning, the DEA Task Force and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

One man was arrested and another ran off and has yet to be found.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators have been working diligently to locate and identify the man who they do not to be a threat to the public. They feel confident he has left the area.

The search yielded 182 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $473,000.

Investigators also located more than $50,000 in cash and manufacturing components.

The house is believed to be a conversion lab, where narcotics are prepared and packaged for distribution.

The name of the arrested individual has not been released at this time; he is awaiting a hearing in Federal Court.

“Wednesday morning was a success, and I’m happy with the outcome,” said Sheriff Bryan Beavers. “Today’s operation is proof this can and does happen in small towns everywhere, and it takes working with agencies like the DEA to disrupt the distribution of this garbage in our communities.”