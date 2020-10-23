DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 533 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Friday, Oct. 23, for a cumulative total of 92,197 cases.

The county also announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,097.

There were 79 additional probable cases (antigen test) reported Friday for a total of 4,898 probable cases including 14 probable deaths.

Of the 533 confirmed cases reported, 293 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and two were from September.

“Today’s number continues a trend upward in COVID-19 positive cases and we’re also seeing our hospitalizations and emergency room visits trending in the wrong direction as well,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. Masking is very important as the numbers turn against us as is avoiding crowds. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve so we don’t find ourselves in a very bad situation for the holidays, winter, and early spring.”

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 41 was 482, an increase from the previous daily average of 385 for CDC week 40.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 41 (week ending 10/10/20).

A provisional total of 406 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 41, which is over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/12/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional four deaths reported Friday include:

– A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Seagoville man in his 80s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

