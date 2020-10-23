(CBSDFW.COM) – Before we talk about the coldest air since last spring that arrived this morning, let’s talk about something also unfamiliar to us of late: rain.

Rainfall this morning was very generous, there was even a flood advisory across the morning for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. The storms that come through this morning brought plenty of lightning and gusty winds. There was one Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Hill and Johnson because of the wind threat. No report of damage in the warned area.

The high at DFW has already occurred, at midnight, when it was a balmy 75 degrees. Around 4 a.m. the cold front started to sweep over the Metroplex and the temperatures dropped all the way to the upper 40s by the noon hour. Winds gusted near 40 mph all morning as the cold air poured in. I expect the temperatures to hold in the low 50s across the afternoon. By tonight these strong north winds and slowly dropping temperatures mean wind chills dip down into the 30s during Friday night football games across North Texas:

By tomorrow morning we’ll see temperatures in the mid 40s as the wind dies down. These are the lowest temperatures we’ve seen since mid April earlier this year:

What about the weekend? Well, two kinds of weather. Cool late fall weather on Saturday, a warm and windy early fall day on Sunday:

AND THEN….

Another dramatic cold front sweeps into North Texas early Monday. This one is not only bringing colder air and more rain, it is sticking around most of next week. The low pressure system that sits to our west on Sunday, pumping in warming south winds (counterclockwise flow around low pressure systems this side of the equator), moves east of us by Monday. The backside flow brings in strong, cold north winds. We spend the day on Monday in the 50s all day:

We have a cold rain expected for about three days; we’ll likely have cloudy skies the whole time. We could even see some FROZEN PRECIPITATION (likely freezing rain/sleet) in our western counties by Tuesday. Wow. It is STILL October and already seeing this kind of stuff:

The temperature roller coast of late is typical of October, this is the month that usually delivers the first big shots of cold air. Hard to believe we were in the 80s just yesterday. That will be more distant memory by the time we get to the end of next week. Hello fall and winter wardrobe.

– Jeff Ray