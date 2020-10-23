FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop led to a drug bust of 30 pounds of illegal Alprazolam (Generic Xanax) with a street value between $516,000 to $645,000 on the the western edge of Houston yesterday.
A Fulshear City police officer pulled over two men after they ran a stop sign within the Cross Creek Ranch Master Planned community near Campbell Elementary School.
During the encounter with the suspects, probable cause was determined and the officer called for back-up so he could safely search the car.
Both men were arrested without and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in a Drug Free Zone (due to the proximity of the school.)
Police said both men live in unincorporated Harris County.
The case still active, thus police wouldn’t provide anymore details.
