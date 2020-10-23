HILLSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A confrontation in the parking lot of a Hillsboro Walmart led to the shooting death of a 27-year-old Fort Worth woman.
It happened on October 22, 2020 just after 6 p.m.
Hillsboro Police Officers and Hillsboro Fire/Rescue found the victim in a car outside the store located at 401 Coke Street.
The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco for treatment. But she later succumbed to her injuries.
Authorities are withholding her name until they find her family.
Investigators said the shooter fled south in a black cross over style sport utility vehicle on the IH-35 frontage road.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Hillsboro Criminal Investigation Lead Detective, Sergeant Michael Vicars at 254.582.5454 ext. 2153.
