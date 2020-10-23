ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The teenage driver of a pickup involved in a chase with Rockwall police was entrapped and burned alive after she crashed and the truck caught fire.
It happened on October 23, 2020 at 1:09 a.m.
Police tried to stop the pickup that was fleeing from them near IH 30 and Horizon Road. But before Rockwall officers could respond, the truck exited the North side of the roadway in the 3100 Block of Ridge Road, crashed through a fence, and landed in the back yard of a home in the Chandler’s Landing community.
The pickup was quickly engulfed in flames, according to police, and a female, juvenile passenger was able to escape. But the other teenager’s remains were later found after the fire was extinguished.
Subsequent investigation revealed the truck was stolen earlier in the night from a home in Rowlett.
The identities of the driver and passenger of the vehicle are not being released at this time due to their status as juveniles.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Traffic Division.