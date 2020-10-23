DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another new life has been brought into the world thanks to a landmark uterus transplant clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Jessica and Nathan are the proud parents of Witten Bradlee Glasco.

“When I was 16, I found out I was born without a uterus,” Jessica said. “It wasn’t really a big deal until I met my husband and we were ready for kids.”

The Glasco’s first little miracle, Mohaley, came to them in 2016.

The family adopted her through Hope Cottage in Dallas.

When they were ready for baby number two, they decided to take a chance on a new procedure.

“We had such a great experience with adoption that I knew no matter what, we’d still have that to go back to,” said Nathan.

In December 2018, Jessica received a uterus transplant from an anonymous living donor through a clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center.

Just four months later, in April 2019, she learned she was pregnant.

“I think I was just in shock,” Jessica said. “I took it all in, the morning sickness, all of it, I enjoyed it all because I didn’t think it would ever be something I could do. One day his parents told us they plan to share with him his special story.”

Their two children are they are forever grateful for.

“We have two children who were brought from not normal circumstances and we’ve been very open and we want to continue that,” Jessica said. “We want them to know how precious they are.”

Researchers at Baylor University Medical Center have completed 20 uterus transplants as part of the clinical trial, making it the largest program in the world.

The ultimate goal is to be able to offer this option to any woman who needs it.

