BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two of three high-end cars stolen from a Carvana lot in Blue Mound have been recovered.

Police said three thieves entered a secure area of the lot shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 18.

They stole a silver Corvette convertible, a black Mercedes CLS550 and a silver Panamera GTS Porsche by smashing through a locked gate.

The total value of the three vehicles combined is more than $100,000.00.

After the cars were stolen, the Mercedes was found wrecked.

According to police, the thief apparently misjudged a corner and was going too fast.

The Porsche was found in the parking lot of a game room and while police were looking at the Porsche, the Corvette came from behind the game room and sped off.

Police did not chase the Corvette and the driver got away.

No word yet on arrests and charges.

Anyone with information on the thefts can contact the Blue Mound Police Department at (817)232-0661 or Crimestoppers at (817)469-TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Blue Mound is about nine miles north of Fort Worth.

