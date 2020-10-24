DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 648 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with one additional death.
Saturday’s count brings the total in the county to 92,845, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials said 381 of Saturday’s cases came through the state’s reporting system from earlier in October.
One more death was also reported, bringing that total to 1,098. The patient was a Balch Springs woman in her 60s with was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
“The average number of cases for this week is 642, an increase from last week. This week we sustained a total of 16 deaths. Our numbers for the most recent CDC week ending on 10/17 have once again gone up, and our positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now above 14%,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.
In Tarrant County, 775 new cases and four more deaths were reported on Saturday. The county now sits at 63,510 total cases and 717 deaths.
Collin County reported 168 news cases and one death on Saturday, while Denton County reported 125 new cases.
