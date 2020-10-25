Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Denton Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a call just before 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Duchess Drive. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Arriving officers found a victim who had been shot in the leg, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, police said they learned of a second victim who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Officers were later notified that the second victim had died. The victims’ identities have not been released.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident as a homicide.