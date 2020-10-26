School Closings:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Another North Texas poll worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The poll worker’s last day at the JPS Health Center was Oct. 21.

As a precaution the location was closed down, all other poll workers were quarantined and a replacement team of poll workers was formed.

Voters have several other options that are nearby the now closed site.

  • Southwest Regional Library 4001 Library Lane Fort Worth 76109
  • Benbrook Community Center 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook 76126
  • UNT Health Science Center 3500 Camp Bowie Boulevard Fort Worth 76107

