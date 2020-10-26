Arctic Cold Front Brings Cold Rain To North Texas, Will Drop Temperatures Near Freezing OvernightA blast of winter weather is spreading across the country today, including here in North Texas. Thanks to an Arctic cold front, temperatures will be running up to 25° below average.

NASCAR Cup Playoff At Texas Still On Hold Because Of RainThe resumption of NASCAR's Cup playoff race in Texas was still on hold Monday because of more rain and a dreary forecast.

Almost Too Many To Count, Gulf Coast Braces For Another Possible Hurricane Hit -- This Time From ZetaTropical Storm Zeta continues to intensify over the Western Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall along the already battered U.S. Gulf Coast.