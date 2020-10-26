Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Another North Texas poll worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A poll worker at the JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como has informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19. His last day working at the location was last Wednesday, October 21.
— Tarrant County Elections (@tarrantelection) October 26, 2020
The poll worker’s last day at the JPS Health Center was Oct. 21.
As a precaution the location was closed down, all other poll workers were quarantined and a replacement team of poll workers was formed.
Voters have several other options that are nearby the now closed site.
- Southwest Regional Library 4001 Library Lane Fort Worth 76109
- Benbrook Community Center 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook 76126
- UNT Health Science Center 3500 Camp Bowie Boulevard Fort Worth 76107
