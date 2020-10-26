ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — He was shot and killed while leaving to take his dog for a walk 10 years ago and police have never found his killer. Now, Arlington investigators are asking for help solving the cold case homicide of George Hawkins.

Hawkins was gunned down on October 26, 2010 but Arlington police say their work has never stopped. “The Arlington Police Department is committed to finding his killer and providing justice to his family. As the anniversary of his death approaches, we ask for the public’s help in generating new leads that could result in clues to help solve this case,” officials said in a statement.

The then 52-year-old Hawkins left his home at the Sutter Creek Apartments, in the 2200 block of Plum Street, heading out to take his Shih Tzu dog named ‘Jasmine’ for a walk before work. It was just before 8:00 a.m. when neighbors reported hearing gunshots and later found Hawkins lying in a breezeway. He never made it to the hospital.

After following through on what they say were ‘multiple leads’ over the years, investigators don’t think robbery was a motive for the shooting.

“We are hopeful that someone who may know something will come forward with the information we need,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “We ask the public to help us solve this case by shining new light on the incident.”

Hawkins had worked for the U.S. Postal Service for almost 30 years.

Anyone with information about the murder of George Hawkins or has any knowledge about the suspect/suspects is asked to call police at 817-459-5691. Tipsters who wish remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.