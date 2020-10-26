School Closings:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
Filed Under:Carolyn Kay Riggins, DFW News, Family, Find Her, Lincoln Towncar, Missing person, Search Party, Three Weeks, Watauga Bingo Hall

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities found the car of missing Fort Worth grandmother Carolyn Kay Riggins in a wooded area of Cooke County.

Human remains were also found nearby, but the Tarrant County medical examiner hasn’t yet released any information regarding identity.

Her family posted a somber message to a community Facebook page dedicated to finding their beloved family member:

Riggins was last seen at The Watauga Bingo Hall on July 11. She’s 70-years-old, is 5’09”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving the pewter-colored 2002 Lincoln Town Car, which is the car authorities found.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information for information about Riggins’ whereabouts.

Contact them by calling 817-469-8477, submitting a web tip through 469tips.com, or through the mobile app by downloading P3 Tips.

