FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities found the car of missing Fort Worth grandmother Carolyn Kay Riggins in a wooded area of Cooke County.
Human remains were also found nearby, but the Tarrant County medical examiner hasn’t yet released any information regarding identity.
Her family posted a somber message to a community Facebook page dedicated to finding their beloved family member:
Riggins was last seen at The Watauga Bingo Hall on July 11. She’s 70-years-old, is 5’09”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen driving the pewter-colored 2002 Lincoln Town Car, which is the car authorities found.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information for information about Riggins’ whereabouts.
Contact them by calling 817-469-8477, submitting a web tip through 469tips.com, or through the mobile app by downloading P3 Tips.
