DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 391 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Monday, Oct. 26, for a cumulative total of 93,939 cases.

The county also announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,101.

There were 107 additional probable cases (antigen test) reported Monday for a total of 5,235 probable cases including 14 probable deaths.

Of the 391 confirmed cases reported, 304 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system this month.

“We continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and in the region. As the weather turns cooler, and more people gather inside, we have to keep safe practices in mind, including wearing our mask, maintaining six-foot distance and washing our hands frequently. Since Dallas County is now in ‘Red’ which means high community risk for COVID-19 transmission, it’s critically important that we follow the ‘stay safe’ guidelines so that we slow the spread of the virus and put ourselves in a better position for the holiday season,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

The additional deaths reported include a Dallas man in his 50s and a Cedar Hill man in his 80s, Both had been critically ill in area hospitals and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 525, an increase from the previous daily average of 492 for CDC week 41.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20).

A provisional total of 441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42, an increase from the previous week.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

