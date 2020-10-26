(CBSDFW.com)- The Cowboys 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon was made worse by quarterback Andy Dalton being knocked out of the game with what is reported to be a concussion. That means the team is now down to its third string quarterback, Ben Dinucci, who finished out Sunday’s game. But, the Cowboys have another potential option if they want to dip into the trade market: Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was benched last week when the Dolphins announced that first round pick Tua Tagovailoa would take over after the team’s bye week. It was a decision that came as a shock to Fitzpatrick who said he was “heartbroken” after hearing the news. The 37-year-old was playing well this season, completing 70 percent of his passes for over 1,500 yards in leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 record through six weeks.

While Dalton’s injury on Sunday certainly wasn’t his fault, coming on an illegal helmet to helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic after he had already started to slide, his performance prior to that was not encouraging. Dalton was just 9 of 19 passing for 75 yards and an interception on Sunday before the injury while being sacked three times.

That came one week after a 34/54 for 266 yards and two interception performance in a loss against the Arizona Cardinals. The offense has scored just 13 points in his two starts. Fitzpatrick, while not an elite quarterback, has played well this season. And, the Cowboys have by far more talent at the receiver and running back position than Fitzpatrick had with the Dolphins.

Despite Sunday’s horrid performance, the Cowboys are just a half game back in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles who they play this Sunday. There is still plenty of opportunity to win the division. And, with it being “Tua Time” in Miami, the Dolphins could be enticed to move Fitzpatrick for a draft pick they can use to build around their young QB going forward.

