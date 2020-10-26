Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police busy the weekend before Halloween investigating one of three murders.
It was in the middle of the afternoon on October 25 when officers were sent to the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive after getting reports about a shooting.
Once there police found out an 18-year-old boy — later identified as Khalia Walker — had indeed been shot and was taken in a private car to a local hospital.
Walker was treated but later died from his injuries.
Dallas police are still investigating the deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information about Walker’s murder or any possible suspects to call 214-671-3623 or send an email to Detective John Valdez.