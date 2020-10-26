Comments
EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Everman ISD is coping with a new COVID-19 outbreak inside its transportation department.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, school buses will not be running anywhere in the district for two weeks.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Felicia Donaldson said in a letter to EISD parents, school bus routes will not resume until Monday, November 9.
Parents will need to drop off their children and pick them up at their schools for classroom learning.
Parents who can’t make that happen are allowed to switch their children to virtual learning during this time.
Everman is about 12 miles south of Fort Worth.
Here is the full letter from the assistant superintendent:
