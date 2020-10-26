DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The polls may not have looked as crowded on Monday, but the turnout in Denton County continues to smash records.

“An early voting day with a little bit of cold and rain is a perfect day to go vote because it’s nice and dry inside and the lines are short,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Through Day 14 of early voting, 55% of registered voters in Denton County have cast their ballots in the November 3 general election.

“The numbers are speaking quite loudly that people want to get out and vote during this presidential cycle, which we’re so happy for,” Eads said.

In addition to the presidential election, the ballot includes all local races that were originally slotted for May but got delayed because of the pandemic.

“It just brings many times a whole new voter to the polls,” said Eads. “And we have a record number of polling places right now, so it’s super easy to vote in Denton County. We have 46 polling places, more than we’ve ever had.”

Only one polling place in Denton County had to be temporarily closed after an election worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

“So we really have not had a disruption for COVID-19 here in the county, and I think our record numbers really attest to that,” the judge said.

So far, 288,732 Denton County residents have voted early in person.

Denton County has also received more than 25,000 mail-in ballots to date, which is double the entire amount received in 2016.

“Regardless of who wins, it’s important as citizens of the United States to exercise that right we have to vote for our elected leaders,” said Abraham Benavides, who cast his ballot in Denton County.

This is the last week of early voting.

“I didn’t realize it ended on Friday, so I said let me hurry up and get this over with because I know if I procrastinate that it might not get done, and it needs to get done,” said Sonya Calhoun, who brought her son to the polls so they could vote together.

Denton County isn’t alone with its record breaking early voting numbers.

More early voters and mail-in ballots have already been counted in Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties than ever before.

Texas continues to lead the nation in early voting with more than 7.3 million ballots cast.

