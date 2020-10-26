School Closings:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Criminal Mischief, Dallas County Democratic Party, Dallas County Republican Party, DFW News, Drugs, Politics, signs, Terrance Garrido

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement cited a man for criminal mischief after he approached a polling location and defaced the campaign signs of Gerson Hernandez (Republican Candidate for Texas House District 105 Grand Prairie/Irving) which states, “Proudly endorsed by Irving Police and Grand Prairie Firefighters.”

The Dallas County Republican Party said Terrance Garrido was recorded marking the signs and saying, “Stop arresting people for small amounts of marijuana.”

The Dallas County Republican Party called on the Dallas County Democratic Party to come out against Garrido’s actions.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply