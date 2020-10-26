Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement cited a man for criminal mischief after he approached a polling location and defaced the campaign signs of Gerson Hernandez (Republican Candidate for Texas House District 105 Grand Prairie/Irving) which states, “Proudly endorsed by Irving Police and Grand Prairie Firefighters.”
The Dallas County Republican Party said Terrance Garrido was recorded marking the signs and saying, “Stop arresting people for small amounts of marijuana.”
The Dallas County Republican Party called on the Dallas County Democratic Party to come out against Garrido’s actions.
