FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men armed with handguns forced their way into a Dollar General in Forney Sunday night and robbed the store.

Forney Police said someone fired a single gunshot, but no one was hurt.

Police said it happened on Saturday, Oct 24. around 10:15 p.m. at the Dollar General at 410 W. Broad Street.

The pair took cash from the register.

Police said one of the suspects removed children who were inside a vehicle in the parking lot and forced them inside the store during the crime.

Forney Police said their investigators are working with other law enforcement jurisdictions who have recently experienced similar offenses.

They released photos of the suspects from surveillance footage during the robbery in hopes of getting tips leading to them.

If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607.

The public can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or here.